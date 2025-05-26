Paul Blackburn Injury: Targeting June 3 season debut

Blackburn (knee) is expected to make one more rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Syracuse before making his season debut for the Mets the following Monday against the Dodgers, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old right-hander has been sharp over three starts for Syracuse, posting a 2.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 13.2 innings, but the Mets have delayed activating Blackburn from the IL until they had a need in the rotation. That need arrives this weekend, when the team plays 10 straight games without an off day beginning May 30. It's not clear if New York will stick with a six-man rotation after that stretch, or if Blackburn will then shift into a long relief role.