Paul Goldschmidt News: Goes deep in loss Friday

Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Friday in a loss to the Dodgers.

Goldschmidt clubbed the final of four early home runs for New York, swatting a solo shot in the third inning. The long ball snapped a 12-game stretch without a homer for the veteran slugger, though he hit well during that span, batting .350 with a 6:5 BB:K. Goldschmidt has a modest six home runs on the season, putting him on pace to finish below 20 for the first time since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, but he's otherwise been plenty productive with a .343 batting average (fourth-best in the majors) and .901 OPS.