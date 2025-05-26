Paul Goldschmidt News: Sitting Monday

Goldschmidt is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Angels on Monday.

Ben Rice will start at first base and bat in the leadoff spot in Monday's series opener. Goldschmidt went 7-for-17 with one steal and two RBI over his last four games, and since the beginning of May he has slashed .329/.393/.513 with three steals, three home runs and 14 RBI in 85 plate appearances.