Pavin Smith News: Delivers run in loss

Smith went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Smith gave Arizona a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning when he singled in a run. The RBI was his third over the last 27 games, a stretch during which Smith has just three extra-base hits, batted .227 (17-for-75) and struck out at a 30.7 percent clip. As the strongside of a platoon at DH, he has a respectable .301 batting average and an .892 OPS, but there's very little heft to it. Smith, who spent a good portion of the season batting third, has just 12 RBI and can thank an outrageous BABIP (.439) for what Statcast estimates to be a .229 expected batting average.