Paxton Schultz headshot

Paxton Schultz News: Recalled by Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

The Blue Jays recalled Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

The move corresponds with the Blue Jays placing Yimi Garcia (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list. Schultz has appeared in two major-league games for the Blue Jays this season, including an eight-strikeout performance in his MLB debut against the Mariners on April 20. He has a 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 20.2 innings in Triple-A this season.

Paxton Schultz
Toronto Blue Jays
