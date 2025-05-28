Pedro Leon Injury: Activation pending
Leon (knee) will continue his rehab at Triple-A Sugar Land and is likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday or Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reported Wednesday.
Leon has played three games in the Florida Complex League as part of his rehab assignment and went 4-for-12 with three home runs. Per Romero, Leon is fully healthy and is expected to be called up in the next couple of days.
