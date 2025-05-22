Pedro Leon Injury: Finally cleared for rehab games

Leon (knee) was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Astros on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment.

Leon's recovery from a Grade 1 MCL strain in his left knee has come along more slowly than expected, but he's finally ready to test things out in a game setting. The outfielder has been shelved since late February, so his rehab assignment will be a lengthy one. Leon is a good bet to be optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land after being activated from the 10-day injured list.