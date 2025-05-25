Pete Alonso News: Ends homer drought Sunday

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday's 3-1 win versus the Dodgers.

The New York first baseman snapped a 16-game homerless streak with a 406-foot long ball off Los Angeles starter Landon Knack in the opening frame. During that 16-game span, Alonso produced a putrid .175/.217/.222 slash line with three runs scored and five RBI across 69 plate appearances. Through 233 total plate appearances, the 30-year-old is slashing .291/.391/.536 with 10 homers, 30 runs scored and 40 RBI.