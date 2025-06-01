Pete Alonso News: Homers in win

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead with a 407-foot blast in the fourth inning. The first baseman has now hit safely in eight straight games, a stretch that includes five extra-base hits and eight RBI. On the season, he's slashing .288/.384/.543 with 12 homers, 46 RBI and 32 runs scored across 258 plate appearances.