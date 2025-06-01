Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Another huge effort Sunday

Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Reds. He also stole two bases.

After recording nine home runs, five stolen bases and an .888 OPS across 27 games in May, Crow-Armstrong got June started on an equally solid note. The young outfielder is having a breakout campaign with 19 stolen bases, which is good for third in the majors, to go along with 15 long balls and an .873 OPS. Crow-Armstrong's combination of speed and power makes him a very attractive fantasy option in all formats.