Pete Crow-Armstrong News: Slugs 15th long ball

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-1 win against Colorado on Wednesday.

Crow-Armstrong accounted for what ended up being the decisive run in the contest when he mashed a 379-foot solo shot to right field in the fourth inning. The talented young outfielder thus became the first player in the majors this season to reach 15 homers and 15 steals (Crow-Armstrong has 16 thefts to his stat line so far). He's also tied for second in the big leagues with 50 RBI and ranks third with 43 runs in what has been a breakout campaign.