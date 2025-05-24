Fantasy Baseball
Pete Fairbanks headshot

Pete Fairbanks News: Earns 10th save of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Fairbanks earned the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays. He issued two walks without allowing a hit or recording a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Fairbanks was brought in to protect the Rays' two-run lead, and he was able to work around two walks to come away with his 10th save of the season (and second in as many days). He needed 21 pitches (11 strikes) to get through the frame, which could impact his availability for Sunday's series finale. Fairbanks has a 2.05 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB across 22 innings this season.

Pete Fairbanks
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
