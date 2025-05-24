Pete Fairbanks News: Notches ninth save

Fairbanks walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander picked up his first save since May 4, but the drought was due to a lack of opportunities rather than effectiveness -- Fairbanks has blown only one save chance all season, and that came on an unearned run. Through 9.2 innings in May, Fairbanks has produced a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB.