Phil Maton News: Picks up second save
Maton allowed a hit and struck out two batters during a scoreless inning to earn a save against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Maton also hit a batter but was able to protect the 4-3 lead. He's now converted two of his three save chances this year and picked up his first since April 9. Overall, Maton has been successful this season; he's registered a 2.84 ERA across 19 innings and all six runs he's allowed so far came during two appearances. Ryan Helsley did not appear in the game after pitching Friday and Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now