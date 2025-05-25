Phil Maton News: Picks up second save

Maton allowed a hit and struck out two batters during a scoreless inning to earn a save against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Maton also hit a batter but was able to protect the 4-3 lead. He's now converted two of his three save chances this year and picked up his first since April 9. Overall, Maton has been successful this season; he's registered a 2.84 ERA across 19 innings and all six runs he's allowed so far came during two appearances. Ryan Helsley did not appear in the game after pitching Friday and Saturday.