Porter Hodge Injury: Hits plateau in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Cubs' manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Hodge (oblique) was "not making progress" in his recovery, Zoe Grossman of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hodge was placed on the injured list May 18 with a left oblique strain and Counsell said Hodge was "in a good spot" Friday. However, Hodge's recovery has halted for unknown reasons, and he may require more than the minimum stay on the 15-day injured list. If that's the case, expect Daniel Palencia to continue to see ninth-inning work.

