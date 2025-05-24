Quinn Priester News: Fans seven in no-decision

Priester did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings in a 2-1 loss against the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Priester gave up a run on two hits in the first inning but settled in and worked around traffic to throw five scoreless frames afterward. A blister on his right middle finger factored into the decision to lift him after just 84 pitches, manager Pat Murphy said postgame. Since getting roughed up for seven runs on May 2 against the Cubs, the 24-year-old has posted a 2.53 ERA across 21.1 innings over his last four outings. The right-hander has been used as both a starter and a long reliever this season, pitching to a 4.23 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through nine appearances and seven starts.