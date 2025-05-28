Quinn Priester News: Good to go for next start

Priester (finger) is listed as the Brewers' probable starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

Priester contended with a blister on his right middle finger during his previous start last Saturday, but the Brewers were apparently satisfied with how he looked during his between-starts bullpen session and have cleared him for his next turn through the rotation. The 25-year-old pitched well last weekend in spite of the blister and owns a 2.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in 21.1 innings over his last four outings. Despite his strong form of late, Priester could be at risk of losing his starting role if the Brewers elect to keep a five-man rotation in place once both Jose Quintana (shoulder) and Brandon Woodruff (ankle) return from the injured list.