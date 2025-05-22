Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael Marchan headshot

Rafael Marchan News: Getting rare start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Marchan will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Rockies.

With top backstop J.T. Realmuto getting a breather for the day game after a night game, Marchan will pick up his 10th start of the season. So long as Realmuto stays healthy, he'll likely shoulder one of the heaviest workloads among No. 1 catchers, leaving few opportunities available for Marchan.

Rafael Marchan
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now