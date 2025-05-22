Rafael Marchan News: Getting rare start Thursday

Marchan will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Rockies.

With top backstop J.T. Realmuto getting a breather for the day game after a night game, Marchan will pick up his 10th start of the season. So long as Realmuto stays healthy, he'll likely shoulder one of the heaviest workloads among No. 1 catchers, leaving few opportunities available for Marchan.