Rafael Marchan News: Homers in opener

Marchan went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer, three total RBI and an additional run scored in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

Marchan opened the scoring Thursday with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot off AJ Smith-Shawver in the third inning. Marchan would later drive in what would prove to be the game-winning run in the eighth, when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The 26-year-old Marchan has seen limited playing time behind J.T. Realmuto this season. He's slashing just .152/.317/.242 with four runs scored and five RBI across 41 plate appearances.