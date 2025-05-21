Fantasy Baseball
Ramon Laureano

Ramon Laureano Injury: Expected back soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 9:14am

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Wednesday that Laureano's left ankle injury is "very mild and minor at the moment," and the outfielder is expected back in action within the next few days, Sam Cohn of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Laureano tweaked the ankle during a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday, when his foot got caught in the grass as he made a sliding catch attempt. He'll be out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Milwaukee, but he avoided a serious injury and is considered day-to-day.

Ramon Laureano
Baltimore Orioles

