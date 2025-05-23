Fantasy Baseball
Ramon Laureano headshot

Ramon Laureano Injury: Not in lineup for first game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Laureano (ankle) remains out of the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Laureano hasn't played since tweaking his left ankle in Tuesday's game versus the Brewers. He's expected back in action shortly, perhaps as soon as the second game of Friday's twin bill. Ryan O'Hearn and Heston Kjerstad are handling the corner outfield spots for the Orioles in the first game Friday.

Ramon Laureano
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
