Ramon Laureano Injury: Not in lineup for first game

Laureano (ankle) remains out of the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Laureano hasn't played since tweaking his left ankle in Tuesday's game versus the Brewers. He's expected back in action shortly, perhaps as soon as the second game of Friday's twin bill. Ryan O'Hearn and Heston Kjerstad are handling the corner outfield spots for the Orioles in the first game Friday.