Ramon Laureano Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

The Orioles placed Laureano on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left ankle sprain, retroactive to Wednesday.

Laureano suffered the injury while making a sliding attempt at a catch during Tuesday's game against Milwaukee. He was originally expected to miss a minimal amount of time, but he'll now be sidelined for at least another week upon moving to the IL. Terrin Vavra will come up from Triple-A Norfolk to fill the open roster spot and could see time in the outfield until Laureano returns.

