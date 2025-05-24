Fantasy Baseball
Ramon Laureano Injury: Sitting out Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Laureano (ankle) isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Boston, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Laureano hasn't played since tweaking his left ankle Tuesday. He's expected to return to action soon and may still play during the nightcap, but it will be Heston Kjerstad starting in right field to begin Saturday's festivities.

