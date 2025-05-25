Randal Grichuk News: Homers in loss

Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Grichuk tied the game in the fifth inning with his second homer of the season, both coming within his last seven games. He typically plays against left-handers only and is a best fit for fantasy leagues with daily transactions. Grichuk mashed southpaws last season but got off to a middling start in 2025 before making a bigger impact lately, going 7-for-17 (.412) with a 1.235 OPS over his last seven contests.