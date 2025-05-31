Randal Grichuk News: Strong effort in Saturday's loss

Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Nationals.

Grichuk was in the lineup versus a right-handed pitcher for just the second time this season, getting the start in left field. His homer also came off a righty, as he took reliever Jackson Rutledge deep in the sixth inning. Grichuk is up to three homers this season, two of which have come over his last five games. He's batting .275 with 11 RBI, 13 runs scored, nine doubles and no stolen bases over 86 plate appearances on the year, mainly in a short-side platoon role between the corner outfield and designated hitter.