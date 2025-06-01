Randy Rodriguez News: Tosses scoreless inning Saturday

Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning and allowed one hit in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Marlins.

Rodriguez made quick work of the Marlins in the eighth inning, throwing three of his five pitches for strikes and surrendering just a single. The right-hander hasn't been charged with a run since April 29 and leads all Giants pitchers in ERA. The 25-year-old owns a 0.70 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and a 36:3 K:BB across 25.2 innings in 24 appearances.