Randy Vasquez News: Settles in after bumpy start

Vasquez allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Monday.

Vasquez allowed all three runs over the first two innings. After giving up a solo home run to Jesus Sanchez in the second, he allowed just one more baserunner, on a walk, for the remainder of the start. Vasquez hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last six starts, and he's gone four outings in a row without walking more than one batter after struggling with control early in the season. He's now at a 3.58 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 32:27 K:BB across 55.1 innings over 11 starts this year. The right-hander's next outing is projected to be a favorable home start versus the Pirates over the weekend.