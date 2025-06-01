Randy Vasquez News: Short outing Sunday

Vasquez allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Pirates on Sunday.

Vasquez had gone six starts without allowing more than three runs, but that streak ended Sunday. He gave up home runs to Andrew McCutchen and Adam Frazier, which accounted for three of the four runs on his line. The long ball has been an issue lately, as Vasquez has given up seven homers over his last five starts. For the season, the right-hander has a 3.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 35:30 K:BB over 58.2 innings across 12 starts, numbers that suggest he has gotten fairly lucky so far. He is tentatively projected to make his next start at Milwaukee.