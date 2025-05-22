Ranger Suarez News: Blanks the Rockies

Suarez (3-0) earned the win Thursday over Colorado, allowing six hits and three walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

After allowing seven runs in just 3.2 innings in his first outing this year, Suarez has responded with three straight wins and quality starts, allowing just three runs over 20.2 innings in that span. Overall, the southpaw sports a 3.70 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB since returning from a back injury that delayed the start of his season. Suarez is currently lined up to face Atlanta at home in his next start.