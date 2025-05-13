Rayne Doncon Injury: Shelved for Kernels

High-A Cedar Rapids placed Doncon on the 7-day injured list April 12 with an undisclosed injury.

The 21-year-old corner infielder hit .063 with one home run and a 44.4 percent strikeout rate in five games before landing on the shelf. Doncon hit .254 with 11 home runs, six steals and a 21.9 percent strikeout rate last year while splitting the year between Single-A and High-A.