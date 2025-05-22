Reed Garrett News: Collects 11th hold

Garrett gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday to record his 11th hold of the season in a win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander is one off the NL lead in holds, trailing the Padres' Jason Adam, the Reds' Tony Santillan and the Brewers' Abner Uribe. Garrett hasn't been quite as dominant this season as he was in his breakout 2024, but he still sports a 0.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB through 19 innings as a key member of the Mets' set-up crew ahead of closer Edwin Diaz.