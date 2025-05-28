Reed Garrett News: Picks up another save

Garrett walked one and struck out three over 1.2 scoreless innings to record his second save of the season in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

Edwin Diaz worked the night before and had pitched in three of the Mets' prior four games, so Garrett got the call again in a save situation and got the job done. Should Diaz be out of the picture for any length of time, Garrett seems set as the next man up in the ninth inning for the Mets, and through 23.2 innings this season he's delivered a dazzling 0.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB while collecting a win and 11 holds.