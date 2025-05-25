Reed Garrett News: Secures first save

Garrett collected the save in Sunday's 3-1 win against the Dodgers, allowing one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning. He struck out two.

After regular Mets closer Edwin Diaz pitched back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, Garrett was called upon to convert his fifth career save. The 32-year-old showed no unsteadiness in working around a single to wrap the win easily on 15 pitches. Garrett was only filling in for Diaz but given that he has been dependable with a 0.82 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 22 innings, he could enter the picture for saves in Queens if anything happens to Diaz.