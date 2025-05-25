Reese McGuire News: Called up as Amaya replacement

The Cubs selected McGuire's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

McGuire signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs in January and has spent the entire season at Iowa after falling short in his bid for a backup catcher spot on the Opening Day roster. Over 21 games at Iowa, McGuire slashed .282/.366/.465 with three home runs and two stolen bases. He'll be joining the Cubs as a replacement on the active roster for Miguel Amaya (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Carson Kelly will likely see the bulk of the playing time behind the dish for Chicago in Amaya's absence, though McGuire could be in store for a start or two per week.