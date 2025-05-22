Reese Olson Injury: Resumes throwing

Olson (finger) threw on flat ground Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Thursday marks the first time Olson has done any sort of throwing since he landed on the injured list Monday with inflammation in his right ring finger. The right-hander is confident that he won't need to spend much more than the 15-day minimum on the IL, though he'll need to start throwing off a mound soon for that to be a realistic possibility.