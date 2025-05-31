Fantasy Baseball
Reese Olson headshot

Reese Olson Injury: Set for another side session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 1:51pm

Olson (finger) was scheduled to throw another bullpen session Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Olson has now thrown a pair of bullpen sessions within the past four days as he continues to ramp back up after being placed on the injured list May 19 due to right ring finger inflammation. Though the right-hander doesn't look to be in line for an extended stay on the IL, he'll still need to face hitters in live batting practice and potentially complete a brief minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated.

Reese Olson
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
