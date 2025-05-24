Rhett Lowder Injury: Rehab paused

Manager Terry Francona said Saturday that Lowder (forearm/oblique) "won't be able to do much" for a few weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Lowder suffered an oblique strain during his rehab outing Thursday, and he'll now need to wait a few more weeks before he heads back to the team's complex in Arizona to restart his buildup process. There is no timeline in place for the right-hander to return, and he likely won't have one until he starts throwing again.