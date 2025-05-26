Fantasy Baseball
Richard Fitts headshot

Richard Fitts Injury: Set for second rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 6:14am

Fitts (pectoral) is expected to make a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.

This would be the second rehab start for Fitts, who made his first one last Thursday, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing four hits with zero walks and two strikeouts for Double-A Portland. He threw 38 pitches (31 strikes). After a doubleheader Saturday, the Red Sox don't have an existing starter on regular rest for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, and the possibility exists that Fitts could be used. If so, that would likely be an abbreviated start given Fitts' current pitch count.

Richard Fitts
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
