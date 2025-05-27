Fantasy Baseball
Richard Fitts headshot

Richard Fitts News: Activated, starting in Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

The Red Sox reinstated Fitts (pectoral) from the 15-day injured list, and he will start Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

The right-hander was originally expected to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday, but he'll instead re-enter Boston's rotation after a six-week absence due to a pectoral strain. Fitts threw 38 pitches across three innings during his lone rehab appearance, so he'll likely have some workload limitations in his first couple outings back in the majors. He made three starts prior to the injury and had a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 17 innings.

