Richard Fitts headshot

Richard Fitts News: Goes three innings as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Fitts tossed three scoreless innings Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Fitts tossed just 44 pitches over three innings, as it was expected to be a short outing for the 25-year-old in his return from a pectoral strain. Even in a small sample, Fitts looked back to full health with an increased velocity on all his pitches, topping out at 97.1 MPH with his fastball. Over eight career starts, Fitts now owns a 2.21 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. Despite his success, it's likely Fitts is sent back down to Triple-A Worcester to continue to build up his pitch count unless the Red Sox decide to roll with a six-man rotation.

Richard Fitts
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
