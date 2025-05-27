Riley Greene News: Doubles twice in win

Greene went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Greene made an early impact with an RBI double in the first inning. He then knocked in another run with a third-inning single. After posting a 1.239 OPS during a nine-game stretch earlier this month, he'd been in a 1-for-16 skid before Tuesday's big performance. Greene bumped his slash line up to .279/.336/.510 with 24 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 54 contests.