Rob Zastryzny News: Working as opener Saturday

Zastryzny will serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zastryzny struck out two batters in a scoreless inning when the Brewers used him as an opener May 19 against Baltimore, and he'll now aim for similar success while facing off against the top of Philadelphia's order. Chad Patrick is expected to follow Zastryzny as a bulk reliever.