Robert Garcia News: Grabs third save Tuesday

Garcia picked up the save in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Toronto after throwing a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

Garcia's usage is certainly becoming noteworthy -- he worked the ninth inning in his second straight outing in favor of Luke Jackson, who was called upon for the eighth frame Tuesday. Given Jackson's struggles this season -- he has a 4.86 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 16.2 innings -- it wouldn't be surprising to see Garcia receive additional save opportunities in the future. Although the Rangers' bullpen could remain a committee approach as it pertains to ninth-inning work, Garcia sports a 2.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB while converting three of his four save chances over 23 frames.