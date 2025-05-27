Robert Gasser Injury: Resumes mound work

Gasser (elbow) was cleared to resume throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April, MLB.com reports.

Updates on Gasser's status have been limited since the conclusion of spring training, as he's remained in Arizona to conduct his rehab program for his June 2024 Tommy John surgery. He advanced to throwing off flat ground out to 120 feet by the end of camp and has presumably been ramping up the intensity of his bullpen sessions over the past six weeks. The next step in Gasser's recovery process will be facing live hitters, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to do so. Gasser is unlikely to make his return from the 60-day injured list until August or September in a best-case scenario.