Robert Hassell News: Belts first big-league homer

Hassell went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in a 9-0 victory versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Hassell had been struggling coming into Wednesday, going 0-for-12 with four strikeouts over his previous four games. He broke out of that funk against Seattle, with his biggest highlight being a 416-foot solo homer in the eighth inning for his first MLB long ball. It was also Hassell's first extra-base hit of any sort, and he's gone 5-for-22 (.227 average) with no walks across his first six big-league contests.