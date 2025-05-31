Fantasy Baseball
Robert Hassell

Robert Hassell News: Drives in three in Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Hassell went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The rookie outfielder opened the scoring with a two-RBI single in the top of the first inning, kicking off a wild 9-7 victory. Hassell has begun to find his rhythm against big-league pitching, racking up six hits -- including his first career homer -- and five RBI in the last three games, but an 0:9 BB:K over his first 32 plate appearances with the Nats remains a red flag for his fantasy appeal.

Robert Hassell
Washington Nationals

