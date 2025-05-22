Robert Hassell News: Two hits, steal in debut

Hassell went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

This was Hassell's major-league debut, and it didn't take him long to make an impact. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and stole second before scoring on a CJ Abrams single. Hassell is getting a look in the Nationals' outfield while the team is missing Dylan Crews (oblique) and Jacob Young (shoulder), though it's possible he could stick around longer if he makes a strong first impression. The 23-year-old slashed .288/.337/.405 across 43 games with Triple-A Rochester this year prior to his call-up after struggling over 17 games at that level to end 2024.