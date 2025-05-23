Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Robert Suarez headshot

Robert Suarez News: Grabs 16th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 7:29pm

Suarez earned the save in Friday's 2-1 win over Atlanta after allowing two hits without recording a walk or strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Suarez blew his last two save opportunities, but he got the call to come in for the ninth inning to protect the Padres' one-run lead. He was able to maneuver past two singles -- thanks in large part to a baserunning blunder by Eli White -- to come away with the save after tossing 19 pitches (13 strikes). Suarez has a 2.57 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 21 innings this season, and his 16 saves is tied with Andres Munoz for most in the majors.

Robert Suarez
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now