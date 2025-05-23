Robert Suarez News: Grabs 16th save
Suarez earned the save in Friday's 2-1 win over Atlanta after allowing two hits without recording a walk or strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.
Suarez blew his last two save opportunities, but he got the call to come in for the ninth inning to protect the Padres' one-run lead. He was able to maneuver past two singles -- thanks in large part to a baserunning blunder by Eli White -- to come away with the save after tossing 19 pitches (13 strikes). Suarez has a 2.57 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 21 innings this season, and his 16 saves is tied with Andres Munoz for most in the majors.
