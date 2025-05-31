Robert Suarez News: Secures league-leading 18th save

Suarez struck out three over 1.1 perfect innings Friday to record his 18th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Pirates.

The right-hander breezed through Pittsburgh's 5-6-7-8 hitters as he moved back into the MLB lead in saves, one ahead of Seattle's Andres Munoz. Suarez has been tagged for earned runs only once in his last 13 appearances, and through 24.1 innings on the season he's produced a 2.22 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB while converting 18 of his 20 save chances.