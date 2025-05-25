Fantasy Baseball
Roki Sasaki headshot

Roki Sasaki Injury: Nearing throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Sasaki (shoulder) is expected to begin a throwing program within the next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sasaki has been on the 15-day injured list since May 13 with a right shoulder impingement, and he was shut down from throwing. The right-hander will likely require a multi-week buildup before potentially returning to the major-league roster. Sasaki will progress from playing catch to throwing a bullpen session before launching a minor-league rehab assignment.

Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers
